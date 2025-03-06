CISF Begins Constable Recruitment 2025 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive can submit their applications on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commenced the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 application process from Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive can submit their applications on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts. As per the schedule, applications for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 can be submitted till April 3, 2025 up to 11:59 PM.

To be eligible, applicants should have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant) on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the home page, click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link Enter the registration details and submit Log in to your account Fill the application form, pay the application fee (if applicable), and submit Submit the application form Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

