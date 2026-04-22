ICSE

ICSE Result 2026 Today at 3 PM? CISCE Clarifies Release Timeline for Class 10 Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
09:51 AM

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Summary
CISCE has issued clarification on the recent claims circulating on social media regarding the declaration of ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.
The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30 across multiple centres.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has clarified that recent claims circulating on social media regarding the declaration of ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 on April 22 are incorrect. The board has confirmed that no official date for the result announcement has been released so far.

The clarification comes after a widely shared message suggested that the ICSE Class 10 results would be declared at 3 PM on April 22, 2026, leading to confusion among students and parents. However, officials have categorically stated that the notification is not authentic and was not issued by the board. Students have been advised to rely only on official platforms such as cisce.org and results.cisce.org for verified updates.

According to a report by TOI, the board officials have termed the viral notice as misleading and emphasised that the results will not be announced on the claimed date. While the exact schedule remains undisclosed, indications suggest that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released in the last week of April. Officials also noted that the evaluation and result preparation process is currently in its final stages.

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The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30 across multiple centres. With the assessment process nearing completion, students are advised to stay alert for official announcements and avoid relying on unverified sources to prevent confusion.

The board reiterated its appeal for candidates and parents to regularly check the official websites for accurate information regarding the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
09:52 AM
ICSE Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board Exam 2026 Result Class X exams
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