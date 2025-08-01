CISCE

CISCE Announces ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 at cisce.org- Know Key Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the Class 10, 12 improvement exam can access their ICSE, ISC improvement exam results through the official website at cisce.org
The CISCE declared the ICSE, ISC main exam results 2025 on April 30, 2025

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) improvement results 2025 today, August 1, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 improvement exam can access their ICSE, ISC improvement exam results through the official website at cisce.org.

As per the schedule, the CISCE conducted the Class 10 improvement exams from July 1 to July 14, 2025. The Class 12 improvement exams 2025 were held earlier, from May 30 to June 5, 2025. ICSE, ISC main exam results 2025 were published on April 30, 2025.

According to the official data, the ICSE 10th Result 2025 recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.09%. The pass percentage among girls was 99.37%, while that of boys stood at 98.84%. For the ISC exam 2025, the overall pass percentage was 99.02%. The pass percentage among girls was was 99.45%, whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 98.64%.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025: Steps to Check

1. Go to the official website at cisce.org

2. A new login page will open on the screen

3. Enter the required credentials, such as UID and Index number

4. The ICSE, ISC 2025 improvement result 2025 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
13:46 PM
CISCE Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE 2025 ISC
Similar stories
CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 10270 Associate Posts Begins; Direct li. . .

Bank of Baroda

Apply for 445 Managerial Posts at Bank of Baroda! Recruitment and Other Details Here

HSSC 2025

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Link to Raise Objections Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out - Know How to Submit Objectio. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues SWAYAM July Semester 2025 Exam Timetable at nta.ac.in- Check Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality