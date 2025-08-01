CISCE Announces ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 at cisce.org- Know Key Details Inside

Summary Students who appeared for the Class 10, 12 improvement exam can access their ICSE, ISC improvement exam results through the official website at cisce.org The CISCE declared the ICSE, ISC main exam results 2025 on April 30, 2025

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) improvement results 2025 today, August 1, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 improvement exam can access their ICSE, ISC improvement exam results through the official website at cisce.org.

As per the schedule, the CISCE conducted the Class 10 improvement exams from July 1 to July 14, 2025. The Class 12 improvement exams 2025 were held earlier, from May 30 to June 5, 2025. ICSE, ISC main exam results 2025 were published on April 30, 2025.

According to the official data, the ICSE 10th Result 2025 recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.09%. The pass percentage among girls was 99.37%, while that of boys stood at 98.84%. For the ISC exam 2025, the overall pass percentage was 99.02%. The pass percentage among girls was was 99.45%, whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 98.64%.

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025: Steps to Check

1. Go to the official website at cisce.org

2. A new login page will open on the screen

3. Enter the required credentials, such as UID and Index number

4. The ICSE, ISC 2025 improvement result 2025 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference