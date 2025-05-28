TBJEE
Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in
Posted on 28 May 2025
12:29 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has declared the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results on Monday, May 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations 2025 can check and download their results from the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
TBJEE also released the list of toppers for the PCM group, and the PCB group. A total of 5296 candidates had applied for the TJEE 2025. Of these, 1989 candidates appeared for the PCM group, and 4332 appeared for the PCB group.
PCM Group TJEE 2025 Toppers: Top 3
PCB Group TJEE 2025 Toppers: Top 3
TJEE 2025 Results: Steps to download