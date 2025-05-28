TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
12:29 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations 2025 can check and download their results from the official website at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE also released the list of toppers for the PCM group, and the PCB group

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has declared the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results on Monday, May 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations 2025 can check and download their results from the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE also released the list of toppers for the PCM group, and the PCB group. A total of 5296 candidates had applied for the TJEE 2025. Of these, 1989 candidates appeared for the PCM group, and 4332 appeared for the PCB group.

PCM Group TJEE 2025 Toppers: Top 3

  1. Dipjoy Das
  2. Trisrota Das
  3. Arnab Nath

PCB Group TJEE 2025 Toppers: Top 3

  1. Ananya Nath
  2. Saptadip Pal
  3. Debaprasad Saha

TJEE 2025 Results: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TJEE 2025 results
  3. The TJEE Results 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen
  4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 28 May 2025
12:30 PM
