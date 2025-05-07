West Bengal School

Check District Wise Pass Percentage For WB HS Results 2025- Purba Midnapore Ranks Highest Among All

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
13:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who have taken the exam can check and download the results from 2 PM onwards on the official website- result.wb.gov.in
A total of 4,82,948 students has enrolled for the WB HS 12th Exam 2025

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) published the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results on May 7, 2025. Students who have taken the exam can check and download the results from 2 PM onwards on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. A total of 4,82,948 students has enrolled for the WB HS 12th Exam 2025.

According to the schedule, WB HS Results 2025 took place from March 3 to March 18 for a total of 62 subjects including 15 languages and 13 vocational subjects.

Here's a list of Districts in which the pass percentage is 90% or above.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Purba Midnapore- 95.74%

2. North 24 Parganas- 93.53%

3. Kolkata- 93.43%

4. South 24 Parganas- 93.21%

5. Paschim Midnapore- 92.95%

6. Kalimpong- 92.71%

7. Nadia- 92.63%

8. Howrah- 91.99%

9. Hooghly- 91.37%

10. Birbhum- 91.24

List of Districts in which the pass percentage is below 90%

1. Darjeeling- 89.68%

2. Murshidabad- 89.65%

3. Purba Burdwan- 89.34%

4. Purulia- 89.32%

5. Bankura- 89.27%

6. Malda- 88.33%

7. Dakshin- Dinajpur- 87.67%

8. Uttar Dinajpur- 87.48%

9. Jhargram- 87.41%

10. Paschim Burdwan- 87.39%

11. Alipurduar- 87.04%

12. Coochbehar- 86.30%

13. Jalpaiguri- 82.24%

As per the official notice, the hard copies of WB HS Result 2025 and pass certificates will be handed over to the concerned Head of the Institutions or their authorised representatives from 55 distribution centres all over the West Bengal on May 8 at 10 AM.

Last updated on 07 May 2025
14:20 PM
West Bengal School WB HS 2025 Results out West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
Similar stories
Answer Key

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB Paramedical Answer Key- Direct link to Downloa. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 Announced! Check Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Details

Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor: Educational institutions in border districts of Kashmir and Jammu . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Answer Key

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB Paramedical Answer Key- Direct link to Downloa. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 Announced! Check Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Details

Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor: Educational institutions in border districts of Kashmir and Jammu . . .

The panellists also elaborated on future prospects for students
Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University's 'Unscripted' talks shed light on future career prospects. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Exam Update - Revised Dates Announced! City Slips to be Out Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality