Check District Wise Pass Percentage For WB HS Results 2025- Purba Midnapore Ranks Highest Among All

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) published the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results on May 7, 2025. Students who have taken the exam can check and download the results from 2 PM onwards on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. A total of 4,82,948 students has enrolled for the WB HS 12th Exam 2025.

According to the schedule, WB HS Results 2025 took place from March 3 to March 18 for a total of 62 subjects including 15 languages and 13 vocational subjects.

Here's a list of Districts in which the pass percentage is 90% or above.

1. Purba Midnapore- 95.74%

2. North 24 Parganas- 93.53%

3. Kolkata- 93.43%

4. South 24 Parganas- 93.21%

5. Paschim Midnapore- 92.95%

6. Kalimpong- 92.71%

7. Nadia- 92.63%

8. Howrah- 91.99%

9. Hooghly- 91.37%

10. Birbhum- 91.24

List of Districts in which the pass percentage is below 90%

1. Darjeeling- 89.68%

2. Murshidabad- 89.65%

3. Purba Burdwan- 89.34%

4. Purulia- 89.32%

5. Bankura- 89.27%

6. Malda- 88.33%

7. Dakshin- Dinajpur- 87.67%

8. Uttar Dinajpur- 87.48%

9. Jhargram- 87.41%

10. Paschim Burdwan- 87.39%

11. Alipurduar- 87.04%

12. Coochbehar- 86.30%

13. Jalpaiguri- 82.24%

As per the official notice, the hard copies of WB HS Result 2025 and pass certificates will be handed over to the concerned Head of the Institutions or their authorised representatives from 55 distribution centres all over the West Bengal on May 8 at 10 AM.