Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced; Registration Open Till November 10

Summary As per the official notification, aspirants can register and submit the required documents for Chandigarh NEET PG counselling 2025 till November 10, 5 PM through the official website — gmch.gov.in A total of 79 MD and MS seats, including four seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, will be offered under the state quota this year

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh has released the detailed schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling for admission to three-year postgraduate medical courses including MD and MS programmes. As per the official notification, aspirants can register and submit the required documents for Chandigarh NEET PG counselling 2025 till November 10, 5 PM through the official website — gmch.gov.in.

A total of 79 MD and MS seats, including four seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, will be offered under the state quota this year. The academic session is scheduled to commence on December 8, 2025.

According to the announced schedule, the list of candidates with deficiencies in documents will be published between November 11 and 12. Applicants whose documents are found incomplete will be required to submit the pending certificates on November 13. The final list of eligible candidates for seat allotment will be displayed on November 15, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹2,000. Those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and third gender categories will need to pay a reduced fee of ₹1,000.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must have completed their compulsory rotatory internship satisfactorily by July 31, 2025 to qualify for admission.

The counselling process aims to ensure a transparent and merit-based allocation of seats in the postgraduate medical courses offered by GMCH, Chandigarh. Interested candidates are advised to complete the registration and document submission process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.