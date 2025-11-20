CISCE

CISCE’s 68th Annual Conference Begins Today: School Heads Unite to Strengthen Education System

Posted on 20 Nov 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

Summary
Heads of more than over 2,000 schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) from across the country will meet in Chandigarh on Thursday to deliberate on emerging trends in school education and frame a future-ready action plan, according to officials.

The two-day gathering, hosted as the 68th AGM and Annual Conference of Association of Schools for Indian School Certificate, is set to bring together some of the most influential voices in Indian schooling at a time of rapid educational transformation.

"Ashok Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and an eminent educationist, will deliver the inaugural address on Thursday. Justice Vikramjit Sen, former Supreme Court judge and former chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, will be the chief guest on Friday," a senior CISCE official said.

Over two days, participants will engage in thematic discussions, presentations and consultations designed to strengthen academic standards, administrative systems and student-centred practices across CISCE schools.

The prestigious Derozio Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions to education, will be conferred during the conference.

In addition, eight significant policy documents, handbooks and resource materials developed by CISCE will be formally released, marking key milestones in the Council's ongoing academic initiatives.

"Our roadmap focuses on empowering schools with clear standards, enriched curricula, inclusive practices and robust training systems. By building collaborative networks and actionable strategies, we aim to enhance the learning environment and equip students with skills essential for an evolving global landscape," said Joseph Emmanuel, CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
10:41 AM
