school closure

Chandigarh Extends School Closure Till Sept 7 Amid Persistent Rain; Colleges Shut Temporarily

PTI
PTI
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
15:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools till September 7 due to incessant rain
The government of Punjab, already declared flood-hit, on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7

The Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools till September 7 due to incessant rain. "In view of the prevailing inclement weather condition in the region, all schools in UT Chandigarh shall remain closed till September 7," an official statement said.

"Schools to open only after proper verification/safety audit," it added.

Schools here were shut on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, in addition, all government and private-aided colleges will also remain closed in the UT between September 4 and 6. Hostels of the colleges, however, will remain operational, the Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, said. Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, the states battered by rain for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab. The government of Punjab, already declared flood-hit, on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
15:56 PM
school closure Chandigarh Punjab Flood
Similar stories
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Adjourns NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Amid Rising Demand for Answer K. . .

CBSE

CBSE Launches Dedicated Portal for CWSN Students to Avail Exam Relaxations

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route to Appoint ‘Tainted’ SSC Candidates to Group C,. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls O. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Adjourns NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Amid Rising Demand for Answer K. . .

CBSE

CBSE Launches Dedicated Portal for CWSN Students to Avail Exam Relaxations

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Exebit 2025: Lakshmipat Singhania Academy’s Tech Fest Celebrates Innovation

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route to Appoint ‘Tainted’ SSC Candidates to Group C,. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls O. . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 Announced: IIT Madras Tops Again! Check Each Category List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality