CGPSC State Services Prelims Exam Results 2024 Declared- Download Cut-off and Answer Key Here

Posted on 12 Mar 2025
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the State Services Preliminary Examination, 2024 results at psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the commission's official website.

According to the schedule, CGPSC prelims exam took place on February 9, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The General Studies paper was held in the morning shift and the Aptitude test was held in the afternoon shift. A total of 3,737 of them have been shortlisted for the mains examination. CGPSC mains examination will be held on June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

The commission has also announced the amended model answer key and the cut-off marks of the CGPSC prelims examination. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 246 vacancies for 17 services.

CGPSC Prelims Result 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website — psc.cg.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Result" section
  3. Click on the link for "State Service Exam (Prelims) 2024 Result"
  4. The result PDF will open on the screen
  5. Download the PDF and check for your roll number and name
  6. Take a printout for future reference

CGPSC Prelims Answer Key 2024: Direct Link

CGPSC Prelims Result 2024: Direct Link

