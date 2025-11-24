CGBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Datesheet for Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026; Check Timetable

Summary The timetable has been published on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in According to the schedule, the Class 10 examinations will begin on February 21 and conclude on March 13, 2026

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 datesheet for Classes 10 and 12. The timetable has been published on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 examinations will begin on February 21 and conclude on March 13, 2026. All papers will be held in a single morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. The exams will open with the Hindi paper and conclude with Singing, Driving, and Painting papers for PwD students.

The Class 12 board exams are scheduled from February 20 to March 18, 2026, also in a single shift between 9:00 am and 12:15 pm. The first day will feature papers in Geography and Physics, while the examinations will wrap up with Psychology.

CGBSE has also detailed guidelines for the Class 12 practical exams. For self-study candidates, practicals will be conducted at designated examination centres. Schools have been permitted to hold practical/project evaluations even on holidays if necessary, following the prescribed Class 12 syllabus.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in Click on the link titled “Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet” on the homepage The datesheet page will open displaying the exam schedule Download and print the document for future reference