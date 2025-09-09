Chhattisgarh government

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Important Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have cleared the earlier stages of the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
The CG Police Constable written exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM

The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the CG Police Constable Written Examination 2025. Candidates who have cleared the earlier stages of the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) are eligible to appear for the written examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies across the Chhattisgarh Police Department.

The CG Police Constable written exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The examination will take place across five districts in the state. Candidates are advised to reach their designated exam centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the examination centre. Accepted forms of ID include a voter ID card, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, or a school identity card with a photograph. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

To avoid confusion on the day of the exam, candidates are urged to carefully read all the instructions mentioned on their admit cards. Any discrepancies in the information should be immediately reported to the exam authorities through the official helpline.

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 09 Sep 2025
16:13 PM
Chhattisgarh government Police recruitment Admit Card
Similar stories
APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling; Apply by September 11

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 City Intimation Slip Issued For Prelims 2025; Exam Scheduled for Sept . . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Web Option Edit Begins - Link and Seat Allotment Details

MBBS students

Centre Approves New Medical College in J&K with 50 MBBS Seats at SMVDIME

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling; Apply by September 11

UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata All Set to Host Jigisha 4.0, a Three-Day Festival of Quizzing Brilliance

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 City Intimation Slip Issued For Prelims 2025; Exam Scheduled for Sept . . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Web Option Edit Begins - Link and Seat Allotment Details

MBBS students

Centre Approves New Medical College in J&K with 50 MBBS Seats at SMVDIME

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

HTET Result 2025 to Be Released Soon by BSEH; Know Key Updates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality