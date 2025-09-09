CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Important Dates Inside

Summary Candidates who have cleared the earlier stages of the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in The CG Police Constable written exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM

The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the CG Police Constable Written Examination 2025. Candidates who have cleared the earlier stages of the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) are eligible to appear for the written examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies across the Chhattisgarh Police Department.

The CG Police Constable written exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The examination will take place across five districts in the state. Candidates are advised to reach their designated exam centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the examination centre. Accepted forms of ID include a voter ID card, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, or a school identity card with a photograph. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

To avoid confusion on the day of the exam, candidates are urged to carefully read all the instructions mentioned on their admit cards. Any discrepancies in the information should be immediately reported to the exam authorities through the official helpline.

