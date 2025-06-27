CFA Level 1 May Result 2025 Announced at cfainstitute.org- 45 percent Declared Qualified

CFA Institute

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the CFA level 1 May exam can access their results on the official website- cfainstitute.org
As per the statistics, this year, a total of 24,227 candidates appeared for the CFA level 1 May 2025 exam, and 45% are declared qualified

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute announced the CFA level 1 May result 2025 on June 26, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CFA level 1 May exam can access their results on the official website- cfainstitute.org. Candidates will also receive results on their registered email address from the exam authorities.

As per the statistics, this year, a total of 24,227 candidates appeared for the CFA level 1 May 2025 exam, and 45% are declared qualified. In the February level 1 exam, the overall passing percentage was 45%.

As per the schedule, CFA level 1 May 2025 exam was conducted from May 14 to 20 at exam centres located in 397 cities in 110 markets. The CFA level 2 results will be declared on July 1.

CFA Level 1 Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website, cfainstitute.org
  2. On the homepage, go to exam overview section
  3. Next under CFA level 1 section click on the results link
  4. Sign in to your account with the required credentials
  5. CFA level 1 result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference
