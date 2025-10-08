CFA Level 1 August 2025 Result Published - Pass Rate Drops to 43%; Check Qualifying Details

Summary The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has officially declared the CFA Level 1 August 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the globally recognised finance exam can now check their scores on the official website — cfainstitute.org.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has officially declared the CFA Level 1 August 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the globally recognised finance exam can now check their scores on the official website — cfainstitute.org — using their registered email address.

As per the announcement, the pass rate for the CFA Level 1 August 2025 stands at 43%, marking a 2% decline from the February and May 2025 exam cycles, which recorded a 45% pass rate.

According to the CFA Institute, there is no fixed minimum passing mark for the exam. Candidates scoring above the Minimum Passing Score (MPS) are deemed qualified for the next level.

Steps to Check CFA Level 1 August 2025 Result

Visit the official website at cfainstitute.org.

Click on the ‘CFA Exam Results’ tab on the homepage.

Select the CFA Level 1 Result link.

Log in using your email ID.

View and download your result.

The CFA Program comprises three levels — Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 — designed to test the analytical, quantitative, and practical investment management skills of aspiring financial professionals.

According to the Institute, “These three levels equip you with real-world skills in investment analysis and make up the CFA Program. Once completed, you can become a globally recognized Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) — a prestigious distinction that differentiates you in the competitive finance industry.”

Find the direct result download link here.