CET Cell Releases Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling Seat Allotment Results- Details Inside

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra has announced the NEET PG 2025 seat allotment results for postgraduate medical admissions. Candidates can now download the allotment list from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the state toppers have secured seats in general medicine, radiology, and skin & VD at top government institutions including GSMC Mumbai, GMC Sambhajinagar, and LTMC Mumbai.

According to the NEET PG 2025 information brochure, candidates allotted seats must report physically to their respective colleges between December 2 and 5. The deadline to submit the retention status form is December 6 at 5:30 pm, and it must be submitted in person.

The CET Cell stated that all institutes will verify documents and evaluate eligibility as per NEET PG 2025 guidelines before confirming admissions. During physical reporting, candidates must submit all required original documents along with the prescribed fee. For in-service candidates, those without incentive marks will be considered only after the list of in-service candidates with incentive marks is exhausted.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents during physical reporting:

Online downloaded NEET PG 2025 application form

Copy of downloaded NEET PG 2025 admit card

Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar Card/Driving Licence/PAN Card/Passport)

NEET PG 2025 mark sheet

Nationality certificate, valid passport, or Class 12 School Leaving Certificate mentioning Indian nationality

MBBS degree or passing certificate

Internship completion certificate (completion date must not be later than August 11, 2025)

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Certificate from the respective medical college confirming NMC recognition

Medical fitness certificate

Receipt of online fee payment of ₹3,000

Caste certificate, if applicable