UPSC 2026

Centre Revamps UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026 for IAS, IPS, IFoS - Check All Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
10:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union government has notified a revised cadre allocation policy for candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE), introducing significant changes.
The new framework, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), replaces the earlier zonal system and is aimed at making the allocation process more equitable, transparent and balanced across states.

The Union government has notified a revised cadre allocation policy for candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination (CSE), introducing significant changes in the way IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers will be allotted their state cadres from 2026 onwards. The new framework, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), replaces the earlier zonal system and is aimed at making the allocation process more equitable, transparent and balanced across states.

One of the major changes under the new policy is the abolition of the five-zone cadre allocation system that had been in place since 2017. In its place, cadres have now been reorganised into four alphabetically arranged groups. According to the government, this restructuring is intended to ensure a more uniform distribution of officers across different regions of the country over time.

Under the revised system, Group I includes AGMUT, Andhra Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Group II comprises Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Group III consists of Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu. Group IV includes Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insider–outsider principle, which governs whether an officer can be allotted to their home state cadre, has been retained. Candidates may still be considered for their home cadre, provided they explicitly express their willingness to do so. Those who do not opt for the home cadre option will not be considered for insider vacancies, irrespective of their rank in the examination.

Cadre allocation will be carried out in rank-based cycles, such as candidates ranked 1 to 25, 26 to 50, 51 to 75, and so on. Within each cycle, allocation will depend on the candidate’s rank, category and the number of vacancies available in each cadre. As per the policy, insider vacancies will be filled first. If any insider vacancy remains unfilled in a particular year, it will be converted into an outsider vacancy for that year and will not be carried forward.

Once insider allocations are completed, outsider vacancies will be filled using a rotational roster system across the four cadre groups. This mechanism is designed to maintain an even spread of officers among states over successive years and prevent regional imbalances.

The policy also includes special provisions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). PwBD candidates will be given priority during the allocation process, and if required, an additional vacancy may be created to accommodate such a candidate in a preferred non-home cadre. The rules further provide for corrective measures in cases where a candidate is inadvertently allotted their home cadre as an outsider, allowing for an exchange with the next eligible candidate to uphold the insider–outsider balance.

Regarding vacancy determination, the revised guidelines state that vacancies will be calculated based on the cadre gap as on January 1 following the examination year. State governments have been directed to submit their vacancy requirements to the Centre by January 31 each year, ensuring timely and accurate assessment of available posts under the new cadre allocation system.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
10:38 AM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Department of personnel and training (DoPT) UPSC Civil Services Examination Union government
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Issues Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2026 Application; Read Details Here

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Exam Schedule Out for All Programmes - Registration Window Opens Today

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

WBBSE Opens 24-Hour Emergency Enrollment Window Ahead of Madhyamik 2026 Exams- Detail. . .

ICAI CA 2026

CA Final Exam 2026: ICAI Announces Mock Test Dates; Check Paper-Wise Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Issues Important Notice Regarding CUET UG 2026 Application; Read Details Here

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Exam Schedule Out for All Programmes - Registration Window Opens Today

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

WBBSE Opens 24-Hour Emergency Enrollment Window Ahead of Madhyamik 2026 Exams- Detail. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology

HITK’s Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 Promises High-Impact Ideas and SDG Solutions

ICAI CA 2026

CA Final Exam 2026: ICAI Announces Mock Test Dates; Check Paper-Wise Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC Directs NMC to Add 40+ HIMSR Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality