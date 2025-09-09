Centre Approves New Medical College in J&K with 50 MBBS Seats at SMVDIME

Summary The announcement was made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) via social media on Monday The new SMVDIME medical college is expected to play a pivotal role in improving medical education infrastructure, retaining local talent, and enhancing healthcare delivery systems across Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development for healthcare and medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has approved the establishment of a new medical college with 50 MBBS seats at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Kakryal. The announcement was made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) via social media on Monday.

“Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda Ji for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME),” the LG office stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The government of Jammu and Kashmir extended its gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister, calling the move a major step toward improving healthcare access and expanding opportunities for medical education in the Union Territory.

World-Class Medical Education in the UT

The Lieutenant Governor’s office highlighted that the new institution aligns with the vision of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide “world-class” medical education and healthcare services in the region.

“This decision not only fulfills the Shrine Board’s commitment to advancing medical education but also strengthens the UT government's efforts to increase the number of highly skilled healthcare professionals, especially in underserved areas,” the LG office noted.

Future Expansion Plans in Place

According to officials, the Shrine Board had granted in-principle approval for the establishment of the 50-seat medical college during its 71st meeting held on August 19, 2023. There are already long-term plans in place to upgrade the college to a 100-seat institution.

“Our aim is to help more MBBS aspirants study within Jammu and Kashmir. We’ve made significant strides in expanding MBBS seats in recent years. These achievements will ensure better access to specialised care and help build a stronger, self-sufficient healthcare system,” said the office of LG Manoj Sinha.

The new SMVDIME medical college is expected to play a pivotal role in improving medical education infrastructure, retaining local talent, and enhancing healthcare delivery systems across Jammu and Kashmir. With increasing MBBS seats and a focus on quality education, the UT aims to emerge as a hub for medical excellence in North India.