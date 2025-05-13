CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 Shortly at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Inside

Summary Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, which were held between February 15 and April 4, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results for Class 10th board exams. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app.

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, which were held between February 15 and April 4, 2025. A total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students participated in the CBSE 10th board exams 2025, which were held across 84 subjects from February 15 to March 18.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 12 board Result 2025 link Enter your credentials to login and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Keep a printout of the same for further reference

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 will also be made available on a range of other websites.

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in results.gov.in