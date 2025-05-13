CBSE
CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 Shortly at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Inside
Posted on 13 May 2025
12:19 PM
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results for Class 10th board exams. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app.
This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, which were held between February 15 and April 4, 2025. A total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students participated in the CBSE 10th board exams 2025, which were held across 84 subjects from February 15 to March 18.
CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download
