National Testing Agency

CUET UG Exam 2026 Scheduled on May 28 to be Postponed? Date Coincides with Eid-ul-Adha

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
13:53 PM

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Summary
The demand comes after NTA recently released the CUET UG 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing on May 28, triggering concern among students and parents
The organisation stated that it has submitted a memorandum to the NTA requesting the postponement of the May 28 examination

Students' Islamic Organisation of India has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination scheduled for May 28, citing a likely clash with Eid ul-Adha celebrations in several parts of the country.

The demand comes after NTA recently released the CUET UG 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing on May 28, triggering concern among students and parents.

In an official statement, SIO India said conducting examinations on an important religious festival could create difficulties for candidates in terms of travel, accommodation, and participation in essential religious observances, especially for those travelling to distant examination centres.

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The organisation stated that it has submitted a memorandum to the NTA requesting the postponement of the May 28 examination.

“SIO India has urged NTA to reschedule the CUET UG 2026 exam on May 28 to an alternative date and communicate the revised date at the earliest convenience so that students can make necessary arrangements,” the organisation said.

Highlighting the need for inclusivity in national-level examinations, the organisation said, “As a national testing body serving students from diverse social, cultural, and religious backgrounds, we believe that such concerns merit due consideration in the interest of inclusivity, fairness, and equal opportunity.”

The CUET UG 2026 examination is being conducted by NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31 across examination centres in India and 14 cities abroad.

According to NTA, a total of 15,68,866 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2026.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
13:54 PM
National Testing Agency CUET UG 2026 NTA
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