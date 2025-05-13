Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app
This year, a total of 23,85,079 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 10th board exams. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app.

This year, a total of 23,85,079 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2025. Out of which 23,71,939 students have appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.66%.

Gender Wise Pass Percentage

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls: 95%

Boys: 92.63%

This year, girls have outshined boys by 2.37%.

The board has informed that school wise results will also be made available to schools on their email ids.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 12 board Result 2025 link
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit
  4. Check the result displayed on the screen
  5. Keep a printout of the same for further reference

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 are also available on a range of other websites.

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.cbse.nic.in
  3. cbse.nic.in
  4. results.gov.in
Last updated on 13 May 2025
13:04 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations CBSE 2025 CBSE class 10 exams Results out
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

Schools

Schools to Remain Shut in Border Areas of Punjab Today - Check Districts and Guidelin. . .

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Supplementary Exams OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

Techno Main Salt Lake

Techno Main’s Anakhronos 2025 Set to Rock Kolkata with Music, Fashion & Food Fiesta. . .

Schools

Schools to Remain Shut in Border Areas of Punjab Today - Check Districts and Guidelin. . .

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

courtesy: farhan nawaz
Career

What’s MEXT

Workshop

Young innovators at play

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality