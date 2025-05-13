CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

Summary Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app This year, a total of 23,85,079 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 10th board exams. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board exams can check their results on CBSE’s official website- cbse.gov.in and will also be able to download their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG app.

This year, a total of 23,85,079 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2025. Out of which 23,71,939 students have appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.66%.

Gender Wise Pass Percentage

Girls: 95%

Boys: 92.63%

This year, girls have outshined boys by 2.37%.

The board has informed that school wise results will also be made available to schools on their email ids.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 12 board Result 2025 link Enter your credentials to login and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Keep a printout of the same for further reference

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 are also available on a range of other websites.

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in results.gov.in