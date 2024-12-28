Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in As per the schedule, the registration commenced on December 27 and will end on January 12, 2025

The Central Bank of India invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 62 posts in the organization. As per the schedule, the registration commenced on December 27 and will end on January 12, 2025. Applicants must note that no written examination will be held. Eligible candidates will be called for the interview process. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview. The interview shall be conducted for 100 marks. The qualifying marks for interview shall be 50% for General/EWS category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts

Data Scientist: 2 posts

Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts

ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts

Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts

Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post

SEO Specialist: 1 post

Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post

Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post

MarTech Specialist: 1 post

Neo Support Requirement- L2: 6 posts

Neo Support Requirement- L1: 10 posts

Production Support / Technical support Engineer: 10 posts

Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts

Developer/ Data Support Engineer: 10 posts

