Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details Here

The Central Bank of India invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 62 posts in the organization. As per the schedule, the registration commenced on December 27 and will end on January 12, 2025. Applicants must note that no written examination will be held. Eligible candidates will be called for the interview process. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview. The interview shall be conducted for 100 marks. The qualifying marks for interview shall be 50% for General/EWS category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts
Data Scientist: 2 posts
Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts
ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts
Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts
Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post
SEO Specialist: 1 post
Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post
Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post
MarTech Specialist: 1 post
Neo Support Requirement- L2: 6 posts
Neo Support Requirement- L1: 10 posts
Production Support / Technical support Engineer: 10 posts
Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts
Developer/ Data Support Engineer: 10 posts
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.