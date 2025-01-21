Bank exams

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 266 vacancies- Know Eligibility and Other Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2025
14:15 PM

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in
To be eligible, candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD)

The Central Bank of India invited applications for Zone Based Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration window opens today i.e. on January 21 and will end on February 9, 2025. The online examination will tentatively be held in March 2025. To be eligible, candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

1. Ahmedabad: 123 posts

2. Chennai: 58 posts

3. Guwahati: 43 posts

4. Hyderabad: 42 posts

The age limit to apply should be between 21 years to 32 years as on November 30, 2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.11.2003 and not earlier than 01.12.1992 (both days inclusive).

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

The application fee for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates is Rs 175 +GST and for all other candidates is Rs 850 + GST. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
14:16 PM
