Central Bank of India Invites Applications for 350 Officer Posts; Apply from January 20

The Central Bank of India has invited online applications for the posts of Foreign Exchange Officer and Marketing Officer. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website centralbank.bank.in. The online registration process begins on January 20, 2026, and will close on February 3, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 350 vacancies in the organisation. The online examination is scheduled to be held in February/March 2026, followed by the interview round in March/April 2026.

Foreign Exchange Officer (Middle Management Grade Scale III): Candidates must have completed full-time graduation from an AICTE/UGC-approved university or college in any discipline. Preference will be given to applicants possessing professional qualifications such as CFA, CA, or an MBA in a relevant stream.

Marketing Officer (Junior Management Grade Scale I): Applicants should have a full-time graduation degree from an AICTE/UGC-approved institution, along with a two-year full-time MBA or equivalent postgraduate qualification such as PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPM, or PGDM, with a major specialisation in Marketing.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

General category candidates: ₹850

SC/ST/PwBD (Divyangjan)/Women candidates: ₹175

Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification available on the official website before applying and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the respective posts.