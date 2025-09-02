NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Soon: CEE Kerala Issues Document List & Bond Policy Details

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced that the admission process for postgraduate medical courses, based on NEET PG 2025 scores, will commence soon. Ahead of the Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling, officials have issued an advisory directing candidates to keep all necessary documents ready to avoid last-minute hassles.

According to the notification, the counselling will be held for admission to 50% state quota seats in postgraduate medical programmes. General and service quota applicants will have to pay an application fee of ₹1,000, while candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will be required to pay ₹500 to register.

Selected candidates will have to execute two bonds on stamp paper worth ₹200 each at the time of admission. As per the bond terms, PG medical students must serve as senior residents for one year after completing their degree. In case of discontinuation or dropping out of the course, candidates and their guarantors will be liable to pay back government expenses along with a fixed penalty of ₹50 lakh.

Documents Required

CEE Kerala has listed the documents that must be submitted during the application and admission process:

  • SC/ST certificate issued by the Tehsildar; non-creamy layer certificate for SEBC and OEC candidates.
  • Income certificate from the village officer for availing education and fee benefits.
  • Nativity certificate if the place of birth is not mentioned in school records.
  • Caste or community certificate from the village officer if not specified in school certificates.

The detailed schedule for Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling will be published shortly on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Kerala NEET PG 2025
