CEE Kerala to Issue KEAM Admit Card 2026 Today; Exams from April 17 to 23

Summary Candidates appearing for the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in The admit card release was earlier scheduled for April 1 but was postponed due to unspecified reasons

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala is set to release the KEAM Admit Card 2026 on April 8, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The admit card release was earlier scheduled for April 1 but was postponed due to unspecified reasons.

The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (KEAM 2026) will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across all districts in Kerala. Additionally, exam centres have been set up in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, as well as in the UAE.

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As per the schedule, the examination will be held from April 17 to April 23, 2026, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM each day.

Only those candidates who have opted for the Engineering or Pharmacy courses will be issued admit cards. The authorities have clarified that hall tickets will not be sent via post, and must be downloaded online.

KEAM Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the “KEAM Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage

Log in using the required credentials

View and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and keep multiple copies for future reference.