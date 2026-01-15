NEET counselling

CEE Kerala Reopens NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Registration After Cut-off Reduction; Details Here

Summary
Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination can register for the counselling process through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
According to the official notification, the Round 3 registration facility will remain open until January 18

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has re-opened the registration window for Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling today. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination can register for the counselling process through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Round 3 registration facility will remain open until January 18. This phase allows NEET PG-qualified candidates who did not register earlier to apply for the counselling process.

The reopening of the registration window follows the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to lower the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025, in accordance with directions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

As per the revised criteria, the qualifying percentile for General category candidates has been reduced from the 50th to the 7th percentile, while for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, it has been lowered from the 40th percentile to the 0th.

The notification also states that in-service candidates who have qualified NEET PG are eligible to apply, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.

During the registration process, candidates must upload all required documents within the stipulated deadline. Those claiming any form of reservation or fee concession, including Minority or NRI quota in self-financing medical colleges, are required to upload valid certificates issued by the competent authorities, along with other supporting documents.

The Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling is being conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes in medical colleges across the state. Candidates are advised to carefully review the official guidelines before completing the application process.

