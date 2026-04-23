KEAM 2026 Answer Key Out for Pharmacy and Engineering Exams - Links Released for All Sessions

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has uploaded the provisional answer keys for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key PDFs from the official website.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has uploaded the provisional answer keys for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key PDFs from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2026 examination began on April 17 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The authorities have issued separate answer keys for each exam day and shift, enabling candidates to accurately match their responses with the officially provided solutions.

To download the KEAM provisional answer key, candidates need to visit the official website and access the KEAM 2026 candidate portal. From there, they can locate the answer key section, select their respective course (Engineering or Pharmacy), exam date, and shift, and download the relevant PDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the answer keys, candidates will also be able to view their individual response sheets through the login portal. These response sheets display the answers marked during the examination, allowing aspirants to estimate their probable scores. The final results of KEAM 2026 are expected to be announced by May 10.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer keys have been given the opportunity to raise objections. To challenge any answer, candidates must log in to the official portal, select the question they wish to contest, and provide the correct answer along with supporting documents or references. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is required to submit each objection, and submissions without payment will not be considered.

The marking scheme for KEAM 2026 awards four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions, allowing candidates to calculate their estimated scores based on the released answer keys and response sheets.

With the provisional answer keys now available, candidates are advised to review their responses carefully and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated timeframe before the final answer key and results are published.

Find the direct answer key download link here.