CEE Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins, Know Detailed Schedule Here

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the choice-filling process for Round 3 of Kerala NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can now select their preferred courses and colleges through the official portal — cee.kerala.gov.in — with the deadline for submitting choices set for October 14, 2025.

Candidates who were allotted seats in Rounds 1 and 2 and wish to exit their current allotment must do so by forfeiting the option registration fees. The withdrawal window closed on September 14 at 5 PM. Those who are allotted new seats in Round 3 must download their allotment memo, pay the applicable fee or balance fee, and report to the allotted institution to confirm their admission.

A key update in Round 3 is the inclusion of Kerala Medical College, Palakkad, in the counselling process. This marks a new option for students, with the provisional annual fee set at ₹8,10,175 for general category candidates and ₹22,74,006 for NRI category students.

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Choice filling ends: October 14

Provisional allotment result: October 15

Final seat allotment result: October 16

Joining window: October 17 to 22

CEE Kerala conducts admissions for MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota in self-financing and private medical and dental colleges across the state. All admissions are based on NEET UG 2025 scores.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and submit them before the deadline, as no changes will be allowed once the choice-filling window closes.