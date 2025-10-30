CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the third phase of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) admissions can now check their allotment status on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in According to the official notification, the provisional allotment result for this round was declared earlier on October 25, 2025

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the final seat allotment result for the third phase of KEAM 2025 counselling on October 30, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the third phase of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) admissions can now check their allotment status on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the provisional allotment result for this round was declared earlier on October 25, 2025. Candidates who have received a final allotment are required to remit the fees mentioned in the allotment memo and report to the allotted college/course by October 30, 2025, 4:00 PM to confirm their admission. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

KEAM 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the “KEAM 2025 Seat Allotment Result” link on the homepage. Log in using your application number and password. Click on Submit to view your allotment details. Check, download, and print the allotment memo for future reference.

The CEE has advised all candidates to carefully verify their allotment details and follow the instructions mentioned in the memo regarding fee payment and reporting. Further rounds of allotment, if any, will be notified separately on the official website.