CEE Kerala Announces KEAM 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result- Read Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) released the phase 1 seat allotment result for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) today. Registered candidates can check the seat allotment list through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted colleges in the KEAM 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result must pay the seat acceptance fee by July 25. As per the tuition fee guidelines, candidates who have been allotted government engineering colleges must pay Rs 1,000 as caution deposit. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Eligible Communities (OEC) need not to pay the caution fee as their option registration fee and the token fee will be adjusted in it. Also, candidates who have been allotted seats under the Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme will have to pay Rs 500 to confirm admission.

The official notice of CEE reads, “Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases,” as per the official notice by the CEE.”

KEAM 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

KEAM 2025 admit card

KEAM 2025 result

Allotment memo issued by CEE

Fee Receipt issued by the bank

Eligibility Certificate (by applicants who have passed a qualifying exam other than one conducted by CEE)

Physical Fitness Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Any other documents required in the allotment Memo/Notification

Originals of all the documents and certificates uploaded with the online application.

Fee/balance fee of the course should be paid at the time of admission

Proof of date of birth

10+2 Standard Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

Transfer Certificate from last attended institute

Conduct Certificate from last attended institutes