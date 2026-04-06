KEAM 2026: Exam Centre Change Window Opens for Gulf Students; Admit Card Date Announced

Summary In a significant relief measure for candidates affected by geopolitical disruptions, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced a one-time facility allowing students to modify their exam centres for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026. Aspirants must note that this is a one-time opportunity, and the deadline provided for making changes is final.

In a significant relief measure for candidates affected by geopolitical disruptions, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced a one-time facility allowing students to modify their exam centres for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026. The decision comes in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has created travel challenges for several aspirants, particularly those who had earlier opted for the UAE (Sharjah) as their examination centre.

According to the official notification, many candidates are currently unable to travel to their designated centres due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf region. Taking note of these concerns, the examination authority has enabled a special window to help students revise their test locations based on their current circumstances. The window will remain open until April 7.

However, this revision process has impacted the examination timeline. The KEAM 2026 admit card, which was initially scheduled to be released on April 1, will now be issued on April 8. Candidates are advised to keep track of updates and download their hall tickets once released.

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The CEE has clearly outlined the categories of candidates eligible for this facility. Students who had earlier selected UAE centres but are presently in Kerala can switch to a centre within the state. Similarly, candidates who initially opted for Kerala but are currently residing in Gulf countries can change their centres to a location within the Gulf region. Additionally, those who had chosen the UAE as their exam location are now permitted to shift to Kuwait or Bahrain as alternative options.

To update their exam centre, candidates need to visit the official CEE Kerala website, access the KEAM 2026 application portal, and log in using their credentials. After selecting the ‘Change Centre’ option, they can choose their preferred location and submit the request.

Aspirants must note that this is a one-time opportunity, and the deadline provided for making changes is final. The authority has emphasised that no extension will be granted under any circumstances.

Read the official notice here.