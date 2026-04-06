Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC Graduate-level CBT 1 Answer Key Out Today; Raise Objections by April 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
17:00 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official RRB regional websites
Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key until April 12, 11:55 pm

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT 1 graduate-level examination on April 6, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official RRB regional websites.

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key until April 12, 11:55 pm. The final answer key will be issued after reviewing all valid objections submitted by candidates.

  • Each objection requires a payment of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges.
  • Candidates must submit objections through the official RRB portal before the deadline.
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The answer key release allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
17:01 PM
Railway recruitment Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB NTPC Answer Key
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