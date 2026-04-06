West Asia Crisis and Global Education Shift: Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain, on New Realities

Summary Educational institutions operating across borders are now under increasing pressure to ensure not just academic excellence, but also rapid-response mechanisms for student safety and continuity. In this evolving landscape, TT online Edugraph spoke with Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain School of Global Management, to understand how global institutions are adapting in real time.

Rising geopolitical tensions across parts of West Asia have once again underscored the fragile nature of global mobility, with conflicts and uncertainties prompting governments and institutions worldwide to reassess safety frameworks. According to international policy observers and global risk assessments, educational institutions operating across borders are now under increasing pressure to ensure not just academic excellence, but also rapid-response mechanisms for student safety and continuity.

In this evolving landscape, TT online Edugraph spoke with Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain School of Global Management, to understand how global institutions are adapting in real time - and why the very idea of “study abroad” is transforming.

Beyond Borders: Rethinking the Meaning of Global Education

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For Jain, global education was never about a single destination. Built across Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Mumbai, and London, the institution’s multi-city model was always designed to reflect a world in motion. Recent developments, he explains, have only reinforced the foresight behind decentralised campuses, proving that relying on one geography can be a structural limitation.

Swift Relocation: Ensuring Safety and Academic Continuity

This philosophy was put to the test when the institution’s Dubai campus faced uncertainty amid the ongoing West Asia situation. In a swift and coordinated move, students were relocated to Singapore to ensure uninterrupted learning. While the logistical execution—from housing to travel—was complex, Jain emphasised that the real challenge lay in addressing the emotional disruption students experienced. Uprooting routines, friendships, and a sense of belonging is never easy, but clear communication and institutional support helped reassure both students and parents.

Geopolitical Risk: A New Core in Education Planning

At the heart of this response lies a growing emphasis on geopolitical risk assessment. Jain highlights that institutions today are not just educators but custodians of student safety and futures. This responsibility demands robust contingency planning and operational resilience, something SP Jain’s distributed model was inherently built to support.

Shifting Priorities: Safety Over Rankings

The crisis has also reshaped how families perceive international education. Safety, once assumed, is now actively evaluated. Parents are increasingly looking beyond rankings, asking critical questions about institutional preparedness during crises. Jain believes this shift is both necessary and healthy, pushing institutions towards greater transparency and accountability.

For Indian students aspiring to study abroad, the message is clear: due diligence is key. Understanding relocation policies, continuity plans, and financial implications is now as important as evaluating academic reputation. However, Jain cautions against letting uncertainty deter global ambitions. Instead, students should choose institutions equipped to adapt rather than those vulnerable to disruption.

Rise of Multi-Location Learning Models

The events unfolding in West Asia have also accelerated a broader shift towards multi-location and flexible learning models. Jain argues that studying across cities is not merely a safeguard against crises—it is a superior educational experience that builds a deeper understanding of global business and culture.

Technology as a Safety Net: The Role of ELO

Complementing this mobility is technology. SP Jain’s Engaged Learning Online (ELO) platform ensured that students did not lose even a week of academic progress during the transition. Designed to replicate classroom rigour, the platform provided stability in uncertain times, helping students maintain a sense of normalcy.

Future-Proofing Global Education

Looking ahead, Jain believes hybrid learning is no longer optional but foundational. Institutions must combine distributed campuses with strong digital infrastructure and, most importantly, a decisive and student-centric culture. These elements, he says, are what truly “future-proof” global education.

As geopolitical uncertainties continue to shape the world, one thing is becoming evident: global education is no longer defined by location, but by resilience. Institutions that can move with the world, rather than be stalled by it, will define the next era of international learning.