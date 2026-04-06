National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

NEST 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
15:54 PM

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Summary
Eligible applicants can complete the registration process through the official website
According to the revised schedule, the entrance examination will be conducted on June 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm across 140 centres nationwide

The registration deadline for the NEST 2026 has been extended to April 8, offering candidates additional time to apply for admission to five-year integrated MSc programmes. Eligible applicants can complete the registration process through the official website.

According to the revised schedule, the entrance examination will be conducted on June 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm across 140 centres nationwide. The last date to pay the application fee is April 12, up to 11:30 pm.

The application correction window will open on April 17 and close on April 18, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their forms. Admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 15.

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Candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST categories) from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Applicants must have studied at least three core science subjects—Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics—during Classes 11 and 12.

NEST 2026 Schedule

  • Application deadline: April 8 (11:30 pm)
  • Mock test: April 14
  • Correction window: April 17–18
  • Admit card release: May 15
  • Exam date: June 6
  • Answer key: June 10–12
  • Result announcement: June 24
  • Scorecard download: June 25

The NEST exam is conducted for admissions to premier institutions, including the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the UM-DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (CEBS), offering specialised programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
15:58 PM
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) MSc NEST 2025
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