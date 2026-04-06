IISER

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Applications Close April 13; Exam on June 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
16:05 PM

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Summary
Programmes offered through IAT 2026 include the flagship 5-year BS-MS dual degree programmes across IISERs, along with a growing range of specialized and interdisciplinary courses
IAT 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test at multiple centers throughout India

The application window for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will close on 13th April 2026, marking the final opportunity for students across the country to apply for India’s national-level entrance test dedicated to science education and research.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) opens the door to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). These institutes have over time become prominent centers for excellence in fundamental science, interdisciplinary learning, and cutting-edge research.

Prospective candidates seeking admission to BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programs at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati are encouraged to register for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2026) by visiting the official website https://www.iiseradmission.in/

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Programmes offered through IAT 2026 include the flagship 5-year BS-MS dual degree programmes across IISERs, along with a growing range of specialized and interdisciplinary courses. These include Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, newly introduced majors in Geology and Environmental Sciences at IISER Mohali, and 4-year BS and B.Tech programmes at IISER Bhopal and IISER Tirupati. The programme diversity allows students to pursue pathways across pure sciences, data science, economics, and engineering within a research-focused environment.

Important Dates for IAT 2026:

  • 13th April 2026: Application Portal Closes
  • 16th-18th April 2026: Corrections in Application Forms
  • 24th May 2026: Release of Exam Hall Ticket
  • 7th June 2026: IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Examination Date (9:00 am – 12:00 pm IST)

This year, a significant change has occurred. The scope of IAT has expanded this year and will now be accepted for certain undergraduate programs at top institutions. These include the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), and IIEST Shibpur. This move is expected to streamline access to high-quality science education and provide students with a wider range of academic choices through a single test.

IAT 2026: Steps to Apply

● Visit the IISER Admissions 2026 Website: https://iiseradmission.in/

● On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply for IAT-2026”

● On the next page, register to receive User ID and Password

● After successful registration, complete the application form by uploading the necessary documents and making the appropriate payment

Candidates must provide all the details correctly and carefully. Some of the details cannot be changed once the application form is submitted.

IISERs prioritise early research involvement, immersing students in lab work, internships, and independent projects right from the start. Their adaptable curricula, combined with close faculty guidance and interdisciplinary study, empower students to tailor their academic paths to the latest scientific and technological fields, such as artificial intelligence, data science, and deep-tech research.

IAT 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test at multiple centers throughout India. This comprehensive examination will comprise 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Test-takers will have a total of 180 minutes to complete the exam. All questions will be of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.

  • Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks.
  • Each incorrect answer will lead to the deduction of 1 mark.
  • Unanswered questions will be awarded 0 marks.
  • Therefore, maximum marks in IAT will be 240.

A helpdesk has been established (Tel: +91 7205457461 (between 2 PM to 5 PM on working days); Email: askjac2026@iiserbpr.ac.in) to assist candidates during the entire IAT 2026 admissions process.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
16:06 PM
IISER IAT 2026 Registration Date
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