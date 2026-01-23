CDAC

CDAC C-CAT 2026 Results Declared - Feb Batch Rank Download Link and Counselling Schedule

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has officially announced the results of the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2026 for the February batch.
Following the declaration of results, CDAC has begun the C-CAT 2026 counselling process for shortlisted candidates.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has officially announced the results of the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2026 for the February batch. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their C-CAT 2026 February result by visiting the official CDAC website at cdac.in, and logging in with their registered credentials.

To access the result, candidates are required to enter their form number and password on the login page. Those who have qualified in the C-CAT 2026 February examination will become eligible for admission to various postgraduate diploma programmes offered at CDAC-authorised training centres across the country.

Following the declaration of results, CDAC has begun the C-CAT 2026 counselling process for shortlisted candidates. Eligible candidates will be required to register for counselling by submitting their programme and centre preferences through the official portal. Participation in the counselling process is mandatory for consideration in the seat allotment rounds.

Seat allocation will be carried out based on multiple factors, including the candidate’s C-CAT rank, availability of seats at the selected centres, and the preferences filled during counselling. CDAC will conduct multiple rounds of seat allotment to fill vacancies across its authorised institutes.

Counselling Key Dates

  • Online Selection of Courses and Centres - January 22 to 28, 2026
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment - January 30, 2026
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment - February 6, 2026
  • Round 3 Seat Allotment - February 17, 2026

CDAC offers a range of postgraduate diploma programmes in specialised and emerging technology domains such as Advanced Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and other related fields. These programmes are designed to equip candidates with industry-relevant technical skills.

Find the direct result download link here.

