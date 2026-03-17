CBSE Exam Evaluation Advisory - Board Warns Teachers Against Sharing Misleading Posts

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strict advisory warning teachers against sharing misleading or inaccurate information about the CBSE Board Exam 2026 evaluation process. The board stated that individuals, including teachers who are not directly associated with the answer sheet evaluation process, could face legal action if they circulate incorrect or misleading details online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strict advisory warning teachers against sharing misleading or inaccurate information about the CBSE Board Exam 2026 evaluation process on social media platforms. The board stated that individuals, including teachers who are not directly associated with the answer sheet evaluation process, could face legal action if they circulate incorrect or misleading details online.

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms. Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj to PTI.

According to an official notice released by the board, those involved in the CBSE board exam evaluation process are prohibited from using the board’s name, official logo, or images of the CBSE office building to post or promote content that could create confusion regarding the examination or evaluation system. The board has emphasised that the dissemination of false or misleading information related to CBSE examinations or the evaluation procedure is strictly not allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE officials stated that the evaluation process of board examinations is conducted under strict confidentiality and follows established protocols. The board clarified that any teacher or individual sharing personal opinions, experiences, or unverified information about the evaluation process on social media may face disciplinary or legal action if such content leads to misinformation. The advisory also urged teachers and other stakeholders to maintain professionalism and confidentiality while carrying out their responsibilities.

In addition, the board advised students, parents, and the public not to rely on social media posts that are not officially issued by CBSE. Stakeholders have been encouraged to trust only the updates and notifications published through official CBSE communication channels.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 are currently underway and are scheduled to conclude on April 10. As part of its efforts to modernise the evaluation process, the board has introduced on-screen marking for assessing Class 12 answer scripts. However, the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be conducted in the traditional physical mode.

The introduction of on-screen marking is aimed at improving efficiency by reducing the time required to transport answer booklets to evaluation centres. By digitising the assessment process for Class 12 scripts, the board expects to streamline evaluation and speed up the declaration of results.

The board has also introduced another significant change to the examination structure starting in 2026. CBSE will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year for more than 20 lakh students. Under the new system, the first phase of the Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to March 11, while the second phase is scheduled to take place from May 5 to May 20.