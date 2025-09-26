CBSE 2026

CBSE Urges Schools to Submit LOC for Board Exams 2026 by Month-End; Reopens with Late Fee from October 3

Posted on 26 Sep 2025
13:30 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all affiliated schools to complete the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 by September 30, 2025. This submission is crucial for registering students who will appear in the board exams next year.

In an official notification, the board emphasized that the LOC portal will close on September 30 for all submission-related activities and will remain inaccessible until October 3, 2025. Schools are therefore urged to ensure that all data entry and fee payments (except via challan) are completed by this deadline to avoid late fees.

For schools unable to meet the initial deadline, CBSE has announced that the LOC portal will reopen from October 3 to 11, 2025, for submissions with a late fee. However, institutions opting for challan-based fee payment will only be able to submit their LOCs from October 3 to October 8, 2025.

In addition to the LOC announcement, CBSE has also released the official date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. As per the schedule, the main board examinations are set to begin on February 17, 2026.

CBSE has advised school authorities to avoid last-minute submissions and verify all student details carefully to prevent any discrepancies that could impact the students' board exam registrations.

