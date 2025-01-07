CTET 2024

CBSE to release CTET Results, Final answer key soon on ctet.nic.in - Check all details

Posted on 07 Jan 2025
13:52 PM
Representative Image

File Image

Summary
Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from ctet.nic.in
Along with the e results, CBSE will also release the final answer keys of the exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be releasing the results of the Central Teacher Eigibility Test (CTET) on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from ctet.nic.in

The board has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. Along with the e results, CBSE will also release the final answer keys of the exam.

The final answer keys and the results will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

How to check the results of CTET 2024 once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Under Candidate Activity, click on 'CTET December 2024 Results'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard and save it for future reference

The examination was conducted on December 14, 2024 in two shifts. While the first shift was held from 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM, the second shift was conducted from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The answer keys of the exam was released on January 1, 2025 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections till January 5.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
13:55 PM
CTET 2024
