CBSE Announces Parenting Workshops for Principals and Wellness Teachers Starting September 4

Summary The initiative is part of the board’s continued effort to implement its Parenting Calendar 2025–26, introduced earlier this year The workshops will be held at select CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana, and Indore

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a series of offline parenting workshops for principals, counsellors, and wellness teachers in September 2025. This initiative is an extension of the Parenting Calendar 2025–26 introduced earlier this year to strengthen collaboration between schools and families in nurturing students’ psychosocial well-being.

The workshops will be held between September 4 and September 18 at selected CBSE-affiliated schools located in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana, and Indore. Each session will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and participants are expected to report at the venue by 9:30 AM.

According to the official CBSE notice, the primary objective of the workshops is to provide practical strategies and insights to address the academic, emotional, and social needs of students. The sessions aim to promote positive parenting practices, digital well-being, and resilience-building among students, while also encouraging deeper engagement between schools and parents.

Earlier orientation sessions for the Parenting Calendar were conducted in May and June 2025. These upcoming workshops serve as a more interactive and region-specific phase of the program, providing hands-on guidance to school leaders and mental health professionals.

Registration for the workshops is open via links shared in the official CBSE circular and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Selected participants will receive confirmation emails with venue-specific instructions.

Below is the schedule and venue list for the upcoming CBSE parenting workshops:

September 4, 2025: Delhi Public School, Nadergul, Survey No.469/1, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad – 501510

September 9, 2025: Delhi Public School, Bopal Square, Near Bopal Railway Crossing, Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 380058

September 9, 2025: Birla Divya Jyoti School, Zone-F, Uttorayon Township, Matigara, Siliguri, West Bengal – 734010

September 15, 2025: BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141013

September 18, 2025: Daly College, Residency Area, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452001

CBSE has encouraged school principals and counsellors from affiliated schools in the respective regions to actively participate in the initiative, which is designed to help schools better support students in today’s rapidly evolving academic and digital environments.