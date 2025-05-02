CBSE 2025

CBSE Results 2025 for Class 10, 12 Likely to be Declared Soon- Know Latest Updates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2025
Posted on 02 May 2025
13:56 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th and Class 12th exams can check and download their marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, once released
CBSE Class 10, 12 Examination 2025 was held in a single shift- from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days

The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the CBSE Result 2025. The Board is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 result date and time ahead of the declaration of results. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th and Class 12th exams can check their marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, once released.

CBSE Class 10 board examination started on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10, 12 examination was held in a single shift- from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on 10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 02 May 2025
13:57 PM
CBSE 2025 CBSE CBSE board Board Exams 2025
