CBSE 10th Result 2026 Released for India, West Asian Countries: 55000+ Students Score Above 95%!

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 10 Board Examination Result 2026, marking a significant milestone with an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. This year also witnessed the introduction of a two-edition board examination system for Class 10, with the first edition being mandatory for all students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Board Examination Result 2026, marking a significant milestone with an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. The results, declared today, April 15, 2026, come nearly a month earlier than the traditional mid-May timeline, following the evaluation of approximately 1.6 crore answer scripts in record time. Given the prevailing situation in West Asian countries, the Board has decided to release the results of students from this region simultaneously with other students.

This year also witnessed the introduction of a two-edition board examination system for Class 10, with the first edition being mandatory for all students. The current result reflects performance in this main examination, while the final result will be compiled after the second examination is conducted.

A total of 24,83,479 students registered for the exam, out of which 24,71,777 candidates appeared and 23,16,008 successfully passed. The marginal improvement in pass percentage from last year’s 93.66% indicates steady academic performance across the country.

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Continuing the trend of recent years, girls have once again outperformed boys in the examination. The pass percentage among girls stands at an impressive 94.99%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than that of boys, recorded at 92.69%. Transgender candidates achieved a pass percentage of 87.50%.

In terms of high achievers, 55,368 students scored above 95%, while 2,21,574 candidates secured more than 90% marks, reflecting a strong performance by a significant number of students. Meanwhile, over 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, slightly fewer than the previous year.

The examination was conducted across 8,074 centres nationwide, accommodating more than 24.71 lakh candidates.

Following the result declaration, students will be required to apply for the second examination through their respective schools, with detailed guidelines to be issued separately by the Board.

Regarding result accessibility, CBSE has made digital documents available through DigiLocker. Students can access their performance records using a pre-issued PIN or Aadhaar number. To ease access, schools were provided with DigiLocker PINs in advance.

For regular students in India, final marksheets and passing certificates will be issued only after the second board examination. These printed documents will be distributed through schools. Students studying abroad will receive digital documents via email and printed copies through their respective institutions.

Private candidates will also have access to digital documents through DigiLocker. Printed certificates will be dispatched to their registered addresses, except for candidates under Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices, who can collect them from their designated examination centres.