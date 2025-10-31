CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Revised Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 After Student Backlash; Exams from February 17

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
12:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 board examinations 2026, following widespread student concerns over insufficient preparation gaps in the earlier schedule. The board has now revised several subject dates to provide more breathing space for students, especially for key subjects like Science and French.

According to the final timetable, the CBSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the country. The exams will begin with Mathematics (Standard and Basic) and conclude with French and other language papers.

In a significant revision, the Home Science exam, earlier scheduled for February 26, will now be held on February 18. Similarly, language papers, including Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, and others, will now take place on February 23, replacing the French paper, which has been moved to March 10.

Responding to student feedback, CBSE also ensured more preparation time before major subjects. Minor papers will now be conducted on February 24, one day before the Science exam on February 25, giving students a longer break between crucial tests.

A CBSE official stated that the revised schedule was prepared “after careful consideration of feedback from schools, students, and stakeholders to ensure adequate preparation time for all major subjects.”

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026

February 17, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

February 18, 2026 (10:30 am to 12:30 pm)- Home Science

February 20, 2026 (10:30 am to 12:30 pm)- Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu – Telangana

February 24, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy

February 25, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Science

February 26, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation

February 27, 2026 (10:30 am to 12:30 pm)- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

February 28, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B

March 2, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B

March 3, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu

March 5, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 6, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Painting

March 7, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Social Science

March 9, 2026 (10:30 am to 1:30 pm)- Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limbo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Mel. Ins., Carnatic Music Per. Ins., Thai

(10:30 am to 12:30 pm)- Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.), Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)

With the revised schedule, CBSE aims to ensure a smoother exam experience for over 20 lakh students expected to appear for the 2026 Class 10 board exams. The final date sheet is now available on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
12:35 PM
CBSE 2025 CBSE 2026 CBSE Exam, Class 10 Board Exam 2026
