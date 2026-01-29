CBSE

CBSE Releases Admit Card for Group A, B and C Recruitment Exam 2026: Hall Ticket Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
11:39 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, has issued the admit cards for the Group A, B and C recruitment examinations.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process for various non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, has issued the admit cards for the Group A, B and C recruitment examinations under the Direct Recruitment Examination 2026 (DRQ2026). Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process for various non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification, applicants are required to log in using their registered application number and date of birth to access and print their admit cards. CBSE has advised all candidates to carefully verify the personal details, examination schedule, and venue information mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must also strictly follow the instructions and guidelines provided for appearing in the examination.

The admit card can be downloaded by visiting the CBSE website, selecting the relevant DRQ2026 recruitment or admit card link, logging in with the required credentials, checking all the displayed details, and downloading and printing the document for future reference.

CBSE is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 124 vacancies across multiple non-teaching posts. The positions include Assistant Secretary, Assistant Director, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant. The appointments are being made through a direct recruitment process for Group A, B and C categories.

The written examination for the CBSE Group A, B and C recruitment will be held on January 30, January 31, and February 1, 2026. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts at various examination centres across the country. Candidates were earlier informed about their exam city details, which were made available from January 17, 2026.

As per the recruitment rules, the selection process involves a written examination, which may be followed by a skill test depending on the post. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo document verification and a medical examination. The age eligibility criteria vary by post, with December 22, 2025, being the cut-off date for determining the age limit. Age relaxation will be applicable for eligible candidates in accordance with government norms.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for further updates related to the recruitment process and examination.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

