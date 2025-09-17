CBSE Issues Detailed Guidelines for Class 9, 11 Registration for 2025-26 Session

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive instructions for the registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2025-26. Schools affiliated with CBSE have been directed to complete the process through the Pariksha Sangam portal on the official website, ensuring accuracy in data submission.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive instructions for the registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2025-26. Schools affiliated with CBSE have been directed to complete the process through the Pariksha Sangam portal on the official website, ensuring accuracy in data submission.

According to the notification, registration is a mandatory prerequisite for students to appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026-27. Schools have been advised to ensure that only bona fide students are registered, with correct details of names, dates of birth, and subject choices. Principals have also been asked to convene meetings with teachers responsible for data collection and uploading, and to communicate student details to parents for verification and correction, if necessary.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has already announced that two board examinations will be conducted annually for Class 10 students starting from 2026. Additionally, schools must link each student’s APAAR ID while submitting registration data.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the registration deadline, schools will be required to generate a data verification slip for each student. Corrections, if any, can be made between November 14 and November 28, 2025, after which no further changes will be permitted. CBSE has clarified that no extensions will be granted, except in transfer cases.

The Board has also laid down several strict guidelines for schools:

Data must be updated on the OASIS and HPE portals before registration.

Abbreviations in the names of students, parents, or teachers will not be accepted.

Subject combinations must follow the prescribed scheme of studies.

Schools must upload photographs and signatures of students before the final submission.

Information regarding parents’ annual income may be collected for scholarships, though no income proof will be required.

CBSE has further reminded affiliated schools to comply with its affiliation bye-laws, especially with regard to section strength and student-teacher ratios. Any violation, including registration in unauthorised subjects, could result in disaffiliation.

The registration window will close at 11.59 PM on the scheduled dates, and CBSE has reiterated that no changes will be accepted after the deadline. The Board has urged schools to exercise utmost caution during the process, as only students registered through this system will be eligible for the board examinations.