CBSE Releases CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card to Follow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the city intimation slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The slip provides candidates with advance information about the city where their examination centre will be located, ahead of the release of the admit card.

CBSE stated that the city intimation slip is meant to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, it is not the admit card and does not grant entry to the examination hall.

According to the board, while efforts are made to allot examination centres in one of the cities selected by candidates during registration, the final allotment depends on administrative feasibility. Once a centre is assigned, no requests for change will be entertained. In cases where the number of candidates in a particular city is insufficient, the examination may not be conducted there, and candidates may be allotted centres in alternative preference cities or a different city altogether.

The CTET February 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026, in two shifts. Paper II, for candidates intending to teach Classes VI to VIII, will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper I, meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2026 admit card shortly. The hall ticket will contain complete details, including the exact examination centre address, reporting time, roll number, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a valid admit card along with original photo identification on the day of the examination, failing which entry will not be permitted.

CTET City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in Click on the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 link Enter the required login credentials Submit the details Download and print the city slip for future reference