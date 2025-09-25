CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Sample Papers, Marking Scheme for 2025-26; No Change in Assessment Format

Summary Students and teachers can now access the sample papers and marking schemes through the CBSE academic website — cbseacademic.nic.in Most of the sample papers and marking schemes are available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26. Students and teachers can now access the sample papers and marking schemes through the CBSE academic website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers are designed to familiarize students with the format, typology of questions, and marking scheme that will be followed in the 2026 board examinations. The marking schemes provide detailed insights into the answering approach and marks distribution, helping both students and teachers align their preparation and evaluation methods accordingly.

As per the official notification from CBSE, there is no change in the assessment and examination scheme from the previous academic year (2024-25). The existing structure of the question papers and internal assessments will continue to apply for the 2025-26 board exams.

Most of the sample papers and marking schemes are available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects. With the CBSE date sheet for 2026 expected to be released soon, this is an ideal time for students to start incorporating these resources into their preparation strategy.

CBSE has also urged schools and educators to utilize these question paper designs as part of regular classroom teaching and learning activities, emphasizing the board's continued focus on promoting the practical application of academic knowledge in real-life contexts.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website to stay updated with further announcements and academic resources.