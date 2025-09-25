CBSE 2026

CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Sample Papers, Marking Scheme for 2025-26; No Change in Assessment Format

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
14:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students and teachers can now access the sample papers and marking schemes through the CBSE academic website — cbseacademic.nic.in
Most of the sample papers and marking schemes are available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26. Students and teachers can now access the sample papers and marking schemes through the CBSE academic website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers are designed to familiarize students with the format, typology of questions, and marking scheme that will be followed in the 2026 board examinations. The marking schemes provide detailed insights into the answering approach and marks distribution, helping both students and teachers align their preparation and evaluation methods accordingly.

As per the official notification from CBSE, there is no change in the assessment and examination scheme from the previous academic year (2024-25). The existing structure of the question papers and internal assessments will continue to apply for the 2025-26 board exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the sample papers and marking schemes are available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects. With the CBSE date sheet for 2026 expected to be released soon, this is an ideal time for students to start incorporating these resources into their preparation strategy.

CBSE has also urged schools and educators to utilize these question paper designs as part of regular classroom teaching and learning activities, emphasizing the board's continued focus on promoting the practical application of academic knowledge in real-life contexts.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website to stay updated with further announcements and academic resources.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
14:44 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE Sample question paper board exams
Similar stories
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025; Link In. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Application Status Released, CBT to Begin from November . . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared - Required Documents List

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains 2025 Admit Card Issued at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 27

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025; Link In. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Application Status Released, CBT to Begin from November . . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared - Required Documents List

AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains 2025 Admit Card Issued at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 27

NEET counselling

DME Chhattisgarh Releases CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check What's. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Final Key & Result Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality