Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins; Choice Filling Ends February 8

The SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has revised the schedule for Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and PG diploma programmes. Candidates can access the choice filling and locking facility on the official website, rajpgneet2025.in.

The counselling process for Round 3 began on February 1, and candidates have until February 8 to fill and lock their choices of programmes and colleges. The Board has clarified that all participating candidates must submit fresh choices, as choices filled in earlier rounds will automatically be scrapped. Candidates are advised to consider virtual vacancies arising from seat upgradations while filling their preferences.

The deadline to deposit the security amount in a single transaction is February 8 by 5 pm. For candidates from Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Tribe (ST), ST-STA, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Most Backward Classes (MBC), the security deposit for admission to government and society-run medical colleges, RUHSCMS, and government district hospitals is Rs 1 lakh. Students can upgrade their security amount if they wish. Those who did not report in Round 2 will have to re-register and deposit the security amount again, as earlier deposits will be forfeited.

The provisional seat allotment for Round 3 will be declared on February 13, and candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by February 18, 4 pm. Required documents for reporting include the allotment letter, original documents, necessary bonds, two copies of the application form, and self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates.