CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Posted on 03 Feb 2025
The admit cards are available for download on the Pariksha Sangam Portal on cbse.gov.in
The schools can download the admit cards by entering their login credentials including their User ID, Password and Security Pin. The schools must enter their Affiliation Number at the User ID on the Parisha Sangam portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam on its official website. The admit cards are available for download on the Pariksha Sangam Portal on cbse.gov.in.

The schools can download the admit cards by entering their login credentials including their User ID, Password and Security Pin. The schools must enter their Affiliation Number at the User ID on the Parisha Sangam portal.

How to download Admit cards for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Pariksha Sangam portal

Step 3: Click on pre-exam activities

Step 4: Now Click on the Admit card download link

Step 5: Enter login credentials

Step 6: Download Admit cards

Regular students will need to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. However, students who have registered privately must download their CBSE Board Admit Cards directly from the website.

After receiving the admit cards, students must check it for any discrepancies. If any discrepancy is found, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.

The CBSE class 10 examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the class 12 exams will take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Nearly 44 lakh students from over 8000 schools across the country are expected to appear in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025.

