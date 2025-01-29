CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for Superintendent and other posts closes tomorrow; Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
16:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the registration window for recruitment of Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts on Friday, January 31, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their application forms on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill up a total of 212 posts in the organisation. It must be noted that the selection process for Superintendent post includes two tier examination followed by Skill Test (qualifying in nature).

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the CBSE Recruitment 2025 link
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. Fill out the application form and make the payment of fee
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category is Rs 800 for each post. However, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental categories are exempted from payment of examination fee.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
16:03 PM
CBSE CBSE 2025 Recruitment
