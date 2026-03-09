CBSE Exam 2026: Class 12 Papers from March 9-11 Postponed in Middle East, Review Underway

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed several Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 9 and March 11, 2026, in select countries across the Middle East. The board further noted that the situation will be reviewed again on March 10, after which further decisions regarding upcoming examinations may be taken.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed several Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 9 and March 11, 2026, in select countries across the Middle East due to the prevailing situation in the region. The board confirmed that revised examination dates will be announced after reviewing the circumstances.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the decision applies to examinations scheduled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The board stated that the postponement was necessary considering the ongoing developments in these areas, and the new schedule will be released once the situation is assessed.

The board further noted that the situation will be reviewed again on March 10, after which further decisions regarding upcoming examinations may be taken. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams in these regions have been advised to remain in close contact with their respective schools and regularly check official announcements for updates regarding revised exam dates.

This is not the first change to the exam schedule in the region. Earlier, the CBSE had already postponed certain examinations that were scheduled on March 2, March 5, and March 7. In addition, the Class 10 board examinations in these countries have been cancelled until March 11, with the board stating that the method for declaring results will be announced separately at a later stage.

The CBSE has also indicated that a decision regarding Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards will be taken after reviewing the prevailing conditions. Students have been urged to rely only on official communication issued by the board and their schools.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board Exams 2026 commenced on February 17. The Class 12 examinations are scheduled to conclude on April 10 for students across different streams. For Class 10, the first phase of exams began on February 17 and will end on March 11, while the second phase is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to June 1.

The board has reiterated that further updates regarding postponed exams and revised schedules will be shared through official channels.